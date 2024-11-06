Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Overview

The Site Data Analyst is responsible for deploying the methods of collecting, analyzing and exploiting data to related department/people for data analysis mission. The data provided will help to improve the management of activities and identify the levers of value creation for the company. He/She is the BI Tools specialist in the Plant.

2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

2.1. Accompany and develop people with Mission of data Analyst attached to their main Job.

2.2. Identify and understand issues the activity is facing and relevant data sources for its scope

2.3. Identify or acquire data needed to meet a simple business need

2.4. Collect, select and validate data relevant to the analysis

2.5. Analyze and valorize, with the help of a Data Scientist, heterogeneous, possibly unstructured, data masses to extract useful knowledge for the optimization services or processes and to obtain reliable results

2.6. Analyze results, identify trends and/or ideas for action and make recommendations based on the analysis of data collected

2.9. Ensure sharing of good practices via data analyst network animated by ULD

2.10. Other tasks and responsibilities as assigned.

2.11. Having the authorities within the assigned function.

2.12. Adhere Company quality systems.

2.13. Adhere Company Safety Rules.

3. Organization Structure:

3.1. Main interact:

3.1.1. Camso Vietnam: all related department for data usage

3.1.2. Regional / Global Michelin: Global Michelin digitalization team

3.1.3. External:

3.2. Supervisor: No

4.Education and working experience required

Education:

Educational Background: Industrial System Engineering, Computer science or related major

Experience:

Professional experience: +3 years experiences in similar position

Leadership experience: N/A

5.Competencies required

Technical

Knowledge Of RDMS & SQL

Knowledge of SAP modules

C# or VB.net programming

Office 365, PowerBI, and Power Platform

Behavioral

Open mind, willing to learn

Customer focus, result oriented

Time management, prioritization

6.Prerequisites for the assignment

LanguageGood at English communication (verbal & written)

MS Office and other applications

Office365 and related application for programing

Presentation skill, graphic design (Web, photo, canvas…)

Others:Good logical, analytical & mathematical skills.

Ngành nghề: Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất, CNTT - Phần mềm, Thống kê

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Bình Dương