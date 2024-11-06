Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Camso Việt Nam
- Bình Dương:
- No. 5 VSIP II
- A, Street 23, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park II
- A, Tan Uyen Town, Binh Duong Province, Huyện Tân Uyên
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Job Overview
The Site Data Analyst is responsible for deploying the methods of collecting, analyzing and exploiting data to related department/people for data analysis mission. The data provided will help to improve the management of activities and identify the levers of value creation for the company. He/She is the BI Tools specialist in the Plant.
2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:
2.1. Accompany and develop people with Mission of data Analyst attached to their main Job.
2.2. Identify and understand issues the activity is facing and relevant data sources for its scope
2.3. Identify or acquire data needed to meet a simple business need
2.4. Collect, select and validate data relevant to the analysis
2.5. Analyze and valorize, with the help of a Data Scientist, heterogeneous, possibly unstructured, data masses to extract useful knowledge for the optimization services or processes and to obtain reliable results
2.6. Analyze results, identify trends and/or ideas for action and make recommendations based on the analysis of data collected
2.9. Ensure sharing of good practices via data analyst network animated by ULD
2.10. Other tasks and responsibilities as assigned.
2.11. Having the authorities within the assigned function.
2.12. Adhere Company quality systems.
2.13. Adhere Company Safety Rules.
3. Organization Structure:
3.1. Main interact:
3.1.1. Camso Vietnam: all related department for data usage
3.1.2. Regional / Global Michelin: Global Michelin digitalization team
3.1.3. External:
3.2. Supervisor: No
4.Education and working experience required
Education:
Educational Background: Industrial System Engineering, Computer science or related major
Experience:
Professional experience: +3 years experiences in similar position
Leadership experience: N/A
5.Competencies required
Technical
Knowledge Of RDMS & SQL
Knowledge of SAP modules
C# or VB.net programming
Office 365, PowerBI, and Power Platform
Behavioral
Open mind, willing to learn
Customer focus, result oriented
Time management, prioritization
6.Prerequisites for the assignment
LanguageGood at English communication (verbal & written)
MS Office and other applications
Office365 and related application for programing
Presentation skill, graphic design (Web, photo, canvas…)
Others:Good logical, analytical & mathematical skills.
Ngành nghề: Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất, CNTT - Phần mềm, Thống kê
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Bình Dương
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education:
Educational Background: Industrial System Engineering, Computer science or related major
Experience:
Professional experience: +3 years experiences in similar position
Leadership experience: N/A
5.Competencies required
Technical
Knowledge Of RDMS & SQL
Knowledge of SAP modules
C# or VB.net programming
Office 365, PowerBI, and Power Platform
Behavioral
Open mind, willing to learn
Customer focus, result oriented
Time management, prioritization
6.Prerequisites for the assignment
LanguageGood at English communication (verbal & written)
MS Office and other applications
Office365 and related application for programing
Presentation skill, graphic design (Web, photo, canvas…)
Others:Good logical, analytical & mathematical skills.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Camso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Camso Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI