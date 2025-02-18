Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- No.1, Road no.3, VSIP III, Hoi Nghia, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong, Vietnam, Huyện Tân Uyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
Are you passionate about working for a company whose products bring happiness to millions of children and adults all over the globe.
Bring your business analyst skills and expertise to contribute to set the direction and plans for the Procurement and to seek for operational excellence with the internal customers and supply base at LEGO® Manufacturing Vietnam!
This role will be working at LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam in Binh Duong.
Play your part in our team succeeding
Be part of the local procurement team to support the LEGO investment and ensure that procurement get embedded into the new organization.
We emphasize building strong relations to our business partners and support them in achieving their priorities. The main focus is to stable supplier platform in full compliance with all LEGO requirements such as safety, quality, ethical manner and in the level competitive price.
LMV Procurement team is responsible for timely delivery of superior quality materials at the reasonable cost. You will ensure contracts Outline Agreements for packaging materials are raised in SAP, analyze data, create reports, and provide potential solutions.
This position exists in order to enable that LMV Procurement organization has the right reporting, processes and tools to ensure compliance to Processes, KPIs and strategies. Role is to analyze data, create reports, and provide potential solutions to your stakeholders. The role supports the understanding of capabilities needed to address business challenges. This position collaborate closely with Procurement Categories responsible buyers partnering with them in relation to process improvements and analytical insight locally and globally.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Core Responsibilities
• Run, manage and improve key steps in the ordering process for BOM materials along with responsible buyers utilizing SAP, Power BI and other tools.
• Calculation of batch sizes and assist procurement team in raising contracts Outline Agreements in SAP
• Lead and/or participate in projects focused on automatization of tools, processes or visual management of the team.
• Assess business process and system inefficiencies; seek for continuous Improvement activities oriented to increase productivity and higher level of quality of data management.
• Collaborate with global and regional procurement teams to to deliver projects.
• Extract, analyse and maintain data to execute local reports and support Global Reports execution for all the Procurement department.
• Provide training to procurement staff and suppliers in various processes and tools
• Supporting external partners / colleagues with LEGO Partner Web platform (granting access to external/internal users, creating of new potential vendor collaboration sites
Do you have what it takes?
• Strong analytical skills
• Collaboration: Work effectively with others and perform as a team player
• Result Orientation: Drive & track results and push for constant improvements
• Customer focused and consumer driven: Identify and understand customer, consumer and shopper needs and act accordingly
• Functional expertise: Leverage professional expertise to create results and share knowledge
• A get things done attitude and the ability handle many projects at the same time
• 3 years as Business Analyst or experience in Supply Chain environment, preferible experience in SAP and Excel management （Macro）as well as participation in Projects.
• Experience with SAP , Excell , Power BI
• Excellent analytical, communication and IT skills
• Passionate about data and data interpretation
• Analisys and use the Windows office tools for presentations, collaboration, team work, service attitude, analysis and problem solution mindset.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. However, please note we do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to any advertised closing date. So, if you're interested in this role we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 1 Đường số 3, Khu Công Nghiệp Việt Nam – Singapore III, Phường Hội Nghĩa, Thị xã Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

