Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 49 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 49 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 - 10 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - MD Complex Tower, Phố Nguyễn Cơ Thạch KĐT, Mỹ Đình 1, Cầu Diễn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

• Develop and maintain data connectors for platforms such as Fivetran, Shopify, Facebook, and Google Ads APIs.

• Design, build, and optimize ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines to efficiently integrate data from various sources.

• Work closely with cross-functional teams to support data-driven applications and ensure data flows smoothly across systems.

• Build and document reliable and scalable data pipelines, enabling the team to access and analyze large datasets.

• Collaborate on and implement data infrastructure solutions using AWS Redshift and DynamoDB.

• Ensure high reliability and performance in data extraction, transformation, and integration.

Attractive salary upto 2000$. Performance based award.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends

Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance.

Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

