Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 49 Triệu

Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS

Lập trình viên

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS

Mức lương
Đến 49 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 - 10 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- MD Complex Tower, Phố Nguyễn Cơ Thạch KĐT, Mỹ Đình 1, Cầu Diễn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 49 Triệu

• Develop and maintain data connectors for platforms such as Fivetran, Shopify, Facebook, and Google Ads APIs.
• Design, build, and optimize ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines to efficiently integrate data from various sources.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to support data-driven applications and ensure data flows smoothly across systems.
• Build and document reliable and scalable data pipelines, enabling the team to access and analyze large datasets.
• Collaborate on and implement data infrastructure solutions using AWS Redshift and DynamoDB.
• Ensure high reliability and performance in data extraction, transformation, and integration.

Với Mức Lương Đến 49 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Preferred Skills:

Tại Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary upto 2000$. Performance based award.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.
Opportunity to approach newest technology trends
Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance.
Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS

Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn LTS

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 79b, ngõ 185 phố Minh Khai, Phường Minh Khai, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

