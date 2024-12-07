Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Sungrow Power (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tòa nhà Lotte Center, số 54 Liễu Giai, Phường Cống Vị, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Wind Engineer to join our team in Vietnam. As a Wind Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining wind projects. You will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to ensure the success of wind projects, from initial site assessments to operational phases, contributing to Vietnam's sustainable energy future.

Key Responsibilities

• Site Assessment and Feasibility Studies:

o Conduct wind resource assessments and analyze meteorological data.

o Evaluate energy yield of wind farm sites for technical and economic feasibility. Site condition assessment and wind turbine suitability assessment.

o Utilize software tools like Windographer, WindPro, WAsP, Meteodyn WT or similar software for wind flow modeling and simulation.

• Project Design and Development:

o Design wind turbine layouts considering optimal energy yield and environmental constraints.

o Collaborate with environmental, civil, and electrical engineers on project design.

o Ensure compliance with local regulations, standards, and permitting requirements.

• Technical Support and Analysis:

o Perform energy yield assessments and optimize turbine performance.

o Evaluate wind turbine specifications and oversee the wind turbine selection process.

o Support the procurement and installation of wind turbines and related components.

o Support Gird Impact Study proceeding, provide analysis and guidance for wind projects gird connection issue.

• Stakeholder Collaboration:

o Liaise with clients, contractors, and government authorities.

o Prepare technical reports, presentations, and project documentation.

o Support proposal development and project bidding processes.

• Educational Background:

o Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Renewable Energy Engineering, or related fields.

• Experience:

o Minimum 3 years of experience in wind energy projects or a related field.

o Proven expertise in wind farm design, resource assessment, and energy yield optimization.

• Technical Skills:

o Proficiency in wind energy software (Windographer, WindPro, WAsP, CFD tools, etc.).

o Knowledge of wind turbine technology, grid integration, and control systems.

o Familiarity with Vietnamese and international standards for wind energy projects.

• Other Competencies:

o Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

o Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

o Proficiency in English and Vietnamese is preferred.

What We Offer

• Competitive salary and benefits package.

• Opportunity to work on innovative renewable energy projects.

• Professional growth in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Join us in shaping a greener future for Vietnam!

Thưởng

Lương tháng 13

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Hưởng đầy đủ các chế độ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN, nghỉ lễ, tết theo quy định

Khác

Đối với trường hợp đi đào tạo bên Trung Quốc, công ty trợ cấp toàn bộ phí đi công tác

