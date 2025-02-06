Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 59 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 59 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Udic Complex Building, Hoang Dao Thuy, Thanh Xuan, Ha Noi, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 59 Triệu

Work together with project team to design and implement quality solutions as per customers’ requirements

Complete the coding and debugging, resolving technical problems that arise.

Participate in solutioning meetings with project team and customers

Responsible to deliver high quality codes for implementations

Responsible for core architecture design, business code writing, and tool development

Minimum Degree in Computer Science / related fie

Minimum Degree in Computer Science / related fie

Strong hands-on experience with Java and Spring stack.

Working knowledge of Web API, REST, XML, JSON.

Hands-on experience in UI/UX development using JSP, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript.

Able to define solution and prepare technical specifications according to Functional Specifications.

Interpersonal Requirements:

Excellent written and verbal reasoning and communication skills

Excellent problem-solving skills with high level of initiative.

Meticulous, detailed and able to work with minimal supervision.

Ability to work under pressure and meeting tight deadlines.

Ability to lead technical solutions end to end.

Added Advantage:

Experience in Banking Solution development will be an advantage.

Experience in UNIX environments, systems setup and application deployment will be an advantage.

Experience working in a cross cultural team with multi geographical locations (onsite-offshore) will be an advantage.

Participate in experimentation to assess new solution/application paths.

Identify challenges to help the development of formalized solution methodologies.

Interface and coordinate tasks with internal and external technical resources. Collaborate to provision estimates, develop overall implementation solution/application plan, and serve as a lead as required, to implement the installation, customization, and integration efforts.

Actively contribute to the quality assurance for services within the solution/application area.

Experiences working on Containers (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes) and DevOps technology on VMware infrastructure and/or Public Cloud (e.g. AWS, Azure, Oracle, Alibaba) will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Cloud & distributed architectures, Microservice, API best practice design.

Experienced in CI/CD and exposed to standard development ecosystem: SonarQube, Jira/Confluence, SVN, Jenkins, Eclipse.

Recuitment process: Screening resume => Online Test => Interview=> Offer

CV must be in English

Good English

Tại Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• An international, dynamic and professional working environment

• Attractive remuneration package (100% salary during probation)

• 15 paid leaves/ year

• Maternity/ paternity leave

• Annual health check

• Annual salary review

• Performance rewards

• Premium healthcare insurance

• Team building, Lunar New year Celebration, Projects celebration

• Free in-house coffee, tea and snack (cookies, candies...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)

