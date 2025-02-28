Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead and provide technical direction for the development team, ensuring system quality and performance.

Design, build, and optimize backend systems using Go, with a preference for candidates with a strong background in C++/Java if Go experience is limited.

Mentor and guide team members, enforcing best practices in software development.

Develop the frontend using React, collaborating closely with frontend developers for seamless integration.

Deploy and maintain cloud infrastructure on AWS, optimizing performance and cost efficiency.

Architect and develop microservices and APIs, ensuring scalability and security.

Drive and enhance the Agile (Scrum/Kanban) development process within the team.

Make key technical decisions and contribute to product direction.

Work in a fast-paced startup environment, handling diverse responsibilities with a proactive and adaptable mindset.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

8+ years of experience in software development, with at least 2 years in a Tech Lead or similar leadership role.

Strong proficiency in Go, or solid experience in C++/Java with a transition to Go.

Experience working with React and frontend ecosystems.

Deep understanding of AWS, with hands-on experience in deploying, managing, and optimizing cloud-based systems.

Expertise in designing and implementing microservices and APIs.

Strong grasp of Agile (Scrum & Kanban) methodologies, with the ability to drive and improve team workflows.

Proven track record in building and scaling SaaS products.

Excellent English communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in an international team.

Nice to Have

DevOps experience, including CI/CD, Kubernetes, Terraform, and cloud automation.

Previous experience as a Scrum Master.

Familiarity with AI/ML concepts or applications.

Experience working in a startup environment, comfortable with high-speed execution and multi-tasking.

Tại Công ty TNHH Solazu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies & global enterprise clients.

A supportive and collaborative work environment with opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Solazu

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin