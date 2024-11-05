Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Bstar Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - CT Building – 56 Yen The, Ward 2, Tan Binh District,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Participated in designing, building, and deploying back-end API services with Node.js.

• Integrate with front-end applications.

• Complete the assignments according to schedule.

• Continuously optimize and upgrade source code to ensure quality, stability, and safety.

• Proactive in researching and applying new technologies.

• Support and coordinate with other functions and departments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 4 years of experience developing back-end Node.js.

• Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, and have a knowledge of Nest.js.

• Good working experience with Source/Version Control tools such as Git.

• Have experiences with NoSQL – MongoDB.

• High sense of responsibility, communication skills, and team spirit.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Bstar Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive income.

• Pay your full salary in two months of probation.

• Review salary once per year.

• 12 days of annual leave.

• Year-end bonus/ performance bonus based on the business performance.

• Birthday gift: 1.000.000 VND.

• Social, Health and others Insurance are based on Labor Law and Health insurance PVI.

• Activities: Company Trip, Year End Party, Sport (football, badminton, running club...),

Christmas, Charity activities, ...

• Good work environment and working in a professional, friendly, well-equipped

environment.

• Chances to work in a big and global team, working directly with customers.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bstar Solutions

