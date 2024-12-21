Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/01/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Purpose:
Reporting to the Research and Development Manager for Adult/Feminine Care products, this position will lead product development with guidance for new and/or current feminine care products across Enterprise Markets to achieve consumer preference within a project timeline. The incumbent is involved in all the processes of the development from idea generation through to product commercialization. In doing all these, the incumbent provides support to achieve the Enterprise Market Adult & Feminine Care business objectives and has the responsibility of sharing product and business knowledge.
1. Ideation and Product Improvement
Work closely with EM marketing teams and R&E teams to generate ideas to develop new products and improve existing products, keeping into consideration product cost, engineering feasibility, product safety, legal, process capability, material availability etc
Provide support on marketing communications for new product benefits and features to consumer.
2. Qualification and Implementation
Ensure product development efforts are moving in tandem with business and market needs.
Participate in the development of product test plan and action standards to ensure appropriate qualification has been considered.
Verify any potential issues on material, product design, process feasibility on new product designs
3. Innovative approaches to work processes and products
Actively research into ways of developing innovative product designs utilizing laboratory facilities and other resources.
Employ innovative approaches to many short-range problems and broad creative concepts leading to new technical approaches.
Think out of the box without being held captive by traditional ideas to aid problem solving
Ideas generated are developed into working prototypes via innovative avenues and project objectives are met.
4. Documentation, invention disclosures and patents
File invention disclosures and patent applications to protect creative ideas and protocols developed.
Good documentation of knowledge and research and development works
For IP/invention disclosure filing, record traceability and to facilitate knowledge transfer

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of relevant working experience in personal care development.
Bachelor or above degree in Science or Engineering.
Strong knowledge of personal care products and processes.
Dedication to teamwork.
Integrity within a professional environment.
Willing to travel both regionally and globally, estimated to be 5-10% of the time.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th payment
Đào tạo
Training for all employees
Giải thưởng
Awards for best employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 18, Toà Nhà Etown Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 12, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

