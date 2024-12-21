Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Purpose:

Reporting to the Research and Development Manager for Adult/Feminine Care products, this position will lead product development with guidance for new and/or current feminine care products across Enterprise Markets to achieve consumer preference within a project timeline. The incumbent is involved in all the processes of the development from idea generation through to product commercialization. In doing all these, the incumbent provides support to achieve the Enterprise Market Adult & Feminine Care business objectives and has the responsibility of sharing product and business knowledge.

1. Ideation and Product Improvement

Work closely with EM marketing teams and R&E teams to generate ideas to develop new products and improve existing products, keeping into consideration product cost, engineering feasibility, product safety, legal, process capability, material availability etc

Provide support on marketing communications for new product benefits and features to consumer.

2. Qualification and Implementation

Ensure product development efforts are moving in tandem with business and market needs.

Participate in the development of product test plan and action standards to ensure appropriate qualification has been considered.

Verify any potential issues on material, product design, process feasibility on new product designs

3. Innovative approaches to work processes and products

Actively research into ways of developing innovative product designs utilizing laboratory facilities and other resources.

Employ innovative approaches to many short-range problems and broad creative concepts leading to new technical approaches.

Think out of the box without being held captive by traditional ideas to aid problem solving

Ideas generated are developed into working prototypes via innovative avenues and project objectives are met.

4. Documentation, invention disclosures and patents

File invention disclosures and patent applications to protect creative ideas and protocols developed.

Good documentation of knowledge and research and development works

For IP/invention disclosure filing, record traceability and to facilitate knowledge transfer

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of relevant working experience in personal care development.

Bachelor or above degree in Science or Engineering.

Strong knowledge of personal care products and processes.

Dedication to teamwork.

Integrity within a professional environment.

Willing to travel both regionally and globally, estimated to be 5-10% of the time.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

13th payment

Đào tạo

Training for all employees

Giải thưởng

Awards for best employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam

