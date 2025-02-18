Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - HR1SH15, Tòa HR1 - Eco Green Saigon, 107 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phường Tân Thuận Tây, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 7 - Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Ability to quickly grasp and analyze issues; as a Senior, sometimes required to provide solution consultation and guide BA on Odoo workflows.

Implement responsive and user-friendly, ensuring compatibility across different devices and browsers.

Strong task prioritization skills to ensure assigned tasks are completed on time and the ability to work proactively.

Optimize database queries and performance for efficient data retrieval and storage.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code while following best practices and coding standards.

Participate in agile development processes, including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives.

Manage deployment processes and ensure the smooth rollout of new features and updates to production environments.

Coaching and knowledge-sharing with team members to foster learning and development.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

3+ years of experience in odoo development, with projects related to real-estate is a plus

Experience with Accounting, Sales, Payroll, Web Builder modules (or experience working as a FrontEnd Developer for Odoo).

Experience in building RESTful APIs for applications on portal platforms.

Strong knowledge of DevOps.

Having experience in applying AI tools to coding is a big plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary & Bonus

Gift on Birthday and other occasions like Mid-Autumn, New Year,…

Teambuilding, Company Trip & other engagement activities through the years

Lunch & Parking Allowance

Training and development policies to enhance skills and capabilities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin