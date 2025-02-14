Tuyển Lập trình viên Công TY TNHH Công Nghệ TP&P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Understand project documents and can identify test requirements.

Actively provide feedback on the task assignments.

Develop test cases and prepare test data.

Implement test s.

Report bugs found and test results.

Communicate issues to the project supervisor in a timely manner.

Accurately complete and submit status reports in a timely manner to the project supervisor.

Do research on related technologies.

Provide technical support/coaching for less experienced members to increase team’s productivity.

Research various technologies and products in the market in order to leverage the best solutions for team/client requests.

Develop Test Automation Application and support more advanced features for products

Build up CI/CD solution if requested.

Do code review.

Do POC.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

3YOE+ as an Automation Test Engineer

Good English (be able to communicate with clients)

Basic knowledge on at least two of the following: Python, Java, Javascript, Selenium

Having hands-on experience at API and database

Experience in defining test cases from functional requirements

Experience in cross browser/environment testing

Experience in at least one of the following: web automation, desktop app automation, mobile automation

Understanding of continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) processes, and

integrating Karate tests with CI/CD pipelines

Basic knowledge of Git for version control

Good communication in English is a big plus

Be willing to work hard, tackle difficult issues and research new technology quickly.

Creative, honest, research skills, critical thinking and teamwork

Good ability to learning new things

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

What could we offer you?

Working and growing with a group of diverse talents that is cross-functioning, self-organizing, and empowered to deliver values to our clients.

Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud-services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.

Enjoy a professional working environment, where people assess each other honestly, communicate openly and support each other enthusiastically.

Attractive bonuses and compensations:

Salary: Competitive salary

13-month salary + business bonus + project bonus.

Meal supplement: 660k/month

Performance review once a year, special review in 3-6 months for outliers

Health, Unemployment and Social insurances

Annual health check-up and dental check-up

Premium Health Care

12 Vacation days + Extra leave (+2 days for every 5 years of work)

Welfare visits

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

