Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Bluesky office tower, Đường Bạch Đằng, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Tân Bình

The position is responsible for supporting staff regarding hardware and applications, troubleshooting computer problems and determining reasons, and advising on appropriate action. He/she will manage computers, printers, etc.

• Answer staff’s questions in person and via phone/email.

• Troubleshoot computers, printers, networks, and problems.

• Determine the source of problems (hardware, software, user access, etc.).

• Manage IT Assets

• Advise staff on appropriate action.

• Serve as liaison between staff and the department to resolve issues.

• Work one-on-one with staff on application projects.

• Research and recommend hardware and software development, purchase, and use.

• Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software, and connectivity problems, including user access and component configuration.

• Record, and maintain hardware and software inventories, site and/or server licensing, and user access and security.

• Install, configure, and upgrade desktop hardware and peripherals to network cards, printers, etc.

• Work as a team member with other technical staff, such as network, system, and applications to ensure connectivity and compatibility between systems.

• Conduct technical research on system upgrades to determine feasibility, cost, time required, and compatibility with the current system.

• Maintain confidentiality about the information being processed, stored, or accessed by the network.

• Document system problems and resolutions for future reference.

• Train users. Provide on-the-job training to new department staff members.

• Others as assigned by superiors.

► Education and Experience:

• College or bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology or computer information systems.

• Associate degree preferred MCSA/MCSE/CCNA Certificate.

• At least 02 years experience working in IT Support and helpdesk.

► Required Skills/Abilities:

• Intermediate English skills in communicating by speaking, writing, listening, and reading.

• Advanced knowledge of company-supported applications, and databases. Ability to learn and support new applications. Working with staff requires interpersonal skills.

• Ability to investigate and analyze.

• Ability to plan, implement, test, and troubleshoot system software.

• Ability to develop systems solutions for operational problems.

• Ability to determine computer problems and coordinate hardware and/or software solutions.

• Ability to communicate technical guidance and instruction to users on the use of PCs, server applications, and systems.

• Ability to write technical instructions in the use of programs or program modifications. Records maintenance skills. Knowledge of computer security procedures and protocols.

• Ability to determine the nature of computer hardware and systems software problems, to communicate technical guidance and information to users.

• Ability to learn and support new hardware, software, and operating systems. Working with users requires interpersonal skills.

Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work in response to the needs of the systems being supported.

► Working conditions and

• Working Place: HCM Office: Bluesky Office, 01 Bach Dang, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC

• Working time: 8:00 – 17:35 Monday - Friday (Close Saturday & Sunday)

• Annual Leave: 12 days/year (after probation time)

• Net salary: Negotiable (13 months a year plus Tet bonus & Annual performance bonus)

• Annual Salary Increase: once per year

• Performance Assessment: twice per year (fixed in April and October)

• Insurance: 24 hours’ Accident Insurance, Social Insurance, Health Care Insurance

• Others: International working environment with many opportunities for learning and development, training courses, company trip, etc.

