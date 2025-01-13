Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,700 USD

Job Purpose:

- Take care of the office admin, HR affairs and local finance supporting as the key window, to support the office running safely and efficiently in Vietnam.

Key Responsibilities:

- Provide daily admin support to maintain a safe and effective working environment.

- Be responsible for office safety management to secure its operation, including complete the related licenses revisions to meet the legal and business operation regulations.

- Manage budget/forecast and expense for cost control and effectiveness.

- Support HR related works: payroll, labor contract, PIT, training... to make sure local regulation compliance, handling the related process for foreign employees is a plus (work permit, working visa, global income PIT report...)

- Support team management including hiring, welfare management, organize teambuilding activities to cultivate company culture and enhance employee's engagement.

- Support Finance as a local contact window.

- Co-work with accounting and tax firm to complete some assigned tasks.

- Complete other tasks assigned from the line manager.