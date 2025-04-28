Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Market Research

Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/05/2025
Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Market Research

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Ensure operational activities like receiving, supplying and storing materials to follow work instructions/ procedures.
• Assure proper packaging/handling of material to prevent personal injury and/or unnecessary loss or damage to material.
• Be responsible for the timely delivery of material to the required production areas.
• Ensure organization of material storage areas to maintain a safe, efficient and effective material flow process.
• Ensure material are stored properly as supplier’s instruction/ recommendation.
• Manage material time life, aging to ensure material is issued based on FI-FO.
• Maintain inventory records and transactions to assure inventory accuracy.
• Ensure data in SAP system is updated.
• Implement standard work instructions: review and update.
• Assist in the stock taking: report with explanation for difference cases, provide corrective/ preventive action.
• Assist in the developing inventory control strategy to achieve targets for availability, reliability and expenditure.
• Assist in the problem solving of any issues related to warehouse operations.
• Take leading position in improvement projects in warehouse.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Km 9 National Road 1A Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

