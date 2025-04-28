Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Ensure operational activities like receiving, supplying and storing materials to follow work instructions/ procedures.
• Assure proper packaging/handling of material to prevent personal injury and/or unnecessary loss or damage to material.
• Be responsible for the timely delivery of material to the required production areas.
• Ensure organization of material storage areas to maintain a safe, efficient and effective material flow process.
• Ensure material are stored properly as supplier’s instruction/ recommendation.
• Manage material time life, aging to ensure material is issued based on FI-FO.
• Maintain inventory records and transactions to assure inventory accuracy.
• Ensure data in SAP system is updated.
• Implement standard work instructions: review and update.
• Assist in the stock taking: report with explanation for difference cases, provide corrective/ preventive action.
• Assist in the developing inventory control strategy to achieve targets for availability, reliability and expenditure.
• Assist in the problem solving of any issues related to warehouse operations.
• Take leading position in improvement projects in warehouse.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI