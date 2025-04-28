Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Ensure operational activities like receiving, supplying and storing materials to follow work instructions/ procedures.

• Assure proper packaging/handling of material to prevent personal injury and/or unnecessary loss or damage to material.

• Be responsible for the timely delivery of material to the required production areas.

• Ensure organization of material storage areas to maintain a safe, efficient and effective material flow process.

• Ensure material are stored properly as supplier’s instruction/ recommendation.

• Manage material time life, aging to ensure material is issued based on FI-FO.

• Maintain inventory records and transactions to assure inventory accuracy.

• Ensure data in SAP system is updated.

• Implement standard work instructions: review and update.

• Assist in the stock taking: report with explanation for difference cases, provide corrective/ preventive action.

• Assist in the developing inventory control strategy to achieve targets for availability, reliability and expenditure.

• Assist in the problem solving of any issues related to warehouse operations.

• Take leading position in improvement projects in warehouse.