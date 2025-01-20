Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH AMPHENOL COMMUNICATION ELECTRONICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMPHENOL COMMUNICATION ELECTRONICS VIỆT NAM
- Bắc Ninh: Lô CN2
- 4 và CN9
- 7, Khu Công Nghiệp Yên Phong (Khu Mở Rộng), Xã Yên Trung, Huyện Yên Phong, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Carry out domestic and international transportation as required by the Purchasing and Factory departments
• Provide information on transportation requirements to shipping service providers
• Monitor the transportation of goods.
2. Carry out import procedures and transfer goods to the warehouse
• Receive import documents from the purchasing department and carry out customs clearance procedures
• Provide requirements for transporting goods to the warehouse to suppliers
• Provide documents to the Warehouse to import goods
3. Support the implementation of export procedures.
• Support in preparing export documents and delivery documents
• Support in completing export documents (send to Accountant and Customer)
4. Make a final report on import & manufacturing liquidation yearly
5. Participate in financial management
• Collect, monitor and provide logistics cost data to the accounting department
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMPHENOL COMMUNICATION ELECTRONICS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMPHENOL COMMUNICATION ELECTRONICS VIỆT NAM
