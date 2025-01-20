Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH AMPHENOL COMMUNICATION ELECTRONICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Carry out domestic and international transportation as required by the Purchasing and Factory departments

• Provide information on transportation requirements to shipping service providers

• Monitor the transportation of goods.

2. Carry out import procedures and transfer goods to the warehouse

• Receive import documents from the purchasing department and carry out customs clearance procedures

• Provide requirements for transporting goods to the warehouse to suppliers

• Provide documents to the Warehouse to import goods

3. Support the implementation of export procedures.

• Support in preparing export documents and delivery documents

• Support in completing export documents (send to Accountant and Customer)

4. Make a final report on import & manufacturing liquidation yearly

5. Participate in financial management

• Collect, monitor and provide logistics cost data to the accounting department