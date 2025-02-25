Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Drive the monthly planning cycle

- Make timely an achievable monthly production plan, a daily production plan and a RM (Raw material) purchase plan base on the needs of Sales department & the constraints of the factory and suppliers

- Closely follow up the execution of the plans, and make amendments if necessary.

- Assure safety stock levels for RM.

- Contingency planning (ie. Anticipate shortages).

- Work closely together with Purchasing, Production, Logistics and Warehouse RM department in order to achieve goals.

- Work closely together with R&D, Production, Procurement department in order to control the RM which has TC, to avoid remain stock of OBS RM, and ensure order the new RM follow the production plan.

- Strong co-operate with all depts to ensure launching new model smoothly as planned.

- Implement other allowable tasks assigned by line manager.

- Be responsible on the work quality, compliance on the legal regulations and company procedures for the employees.

- Comply with the company's regulations, and regulations on fire prevention, occupational safety and health.

- Job description can be changed to be adaptable with the change of the business & the revised job description will be re-signed as the contract appendix.