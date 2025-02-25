Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
- Bắc Ninh: Đường TS03, KCN Tiên Sơn, Phường Đồng Nguyên, TP Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Drive the monthly planning cycle
- Make timely an achievable monthly production plan, a daily production plan and a RM (Raw material) purchase plan base on the needs of Sales department & the constraints of the factory and suppliers
- Closely follow up the execution of the plans, and make amendments if necessary.
- Assure safety stock levels for RM.
- Contingency planning (ie. Anticipate shortages).
- Work closely together with Purchasing, Production, Logistics and Warehouse RM department in order to achieve goals.
- Work closely together with R&D, Production, Procurement department in order to control the RM which has TC, to avoid remain stock of OBS RM, and ensure order the new RM follow the production plan.
- Strong co-operate with all depts to ensure launching new model smoothly as planned.
- Implement other allowable tasks assigned by line manager.
- Be responsible on the work quality, compliance on the legal regulations and company procedures for the employees.
- Comply with the company's regulations, and regulations on fire prevention, occupational safety and health.
- Job description can be changed to be adaptable with the change of the business & the revised job description will be re-signed as the contract appendix.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
