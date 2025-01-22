Tuyển Market Research Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 40 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Concentrix
Mức lương
12 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Flemington Tower
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu
Your daily task:
• Evaluate Jira Tickets: Assess incoming Jira tickets to ensure requests
meet current policies, standards, and workflows.
• Tag and Rule Management: Use Adobe Launch to manage tags and
rules effectively.
• Debugging and Verification: Utilize debugging tools to confirm that
tags and rules are functioning as intended.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
• Knowledgeable in Jira and Confluence for project and task management, with familiarity in other task management tools.
• Experienced in Tag Management Platforms such as Adobe Launch and Google Tag Manager (GTM).
• Experience with data analysis system (Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics).
• Experienced with web-tag debugging and testing tools such as omnibug, fiddler and Adobe Experience Platform Debugger etc.
It's a big plus if you:
Tại Concentrix Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Concentrix
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
