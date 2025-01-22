Tuyển Market Research Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển Market Research Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 40 Triệu

Concentrix
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Concentrix

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Concentrix

Mức lương
12 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Flemington Tower

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu

Your daily task:
• Evaluate Jira Tickets: Assess incoming Jira tickets to ensure requests
meet current policies, standards, and workflows.
• Tag and Rule Management: Use Adobe Launch to manage tags and
rules effectively.
• Debugging and Verification: Utilize debugging tools to confirm that
tags and rules are functioning as intended.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
• Knowledgeable in Jira and Confluence for project and task management, with familiarity in other task management tools.
• Experienced in Tag Management Platforms such as Adobe Launch and Google Tag Manager (GTM).
• Experience with data analysis system (Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics).
• Experienced with web-tag debugging and testing tools such as omnibug, fiddler and Adobe Experience Platform Debugger etc.
It's a big plus if you:

Tại Concentrix Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Concentrix

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Concentrix

Concentrix

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Quang Trung Software Park, District 12

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

