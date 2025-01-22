Tuyển Market Research Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Flemington Tower

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu

Your daily task:

• Evaluate Jira Tickets: Assess incoming Jira tickets to ensure requests

meet current policies, standards, and workflows.

• Tag and Rule Management: Use Adobe Launch to manage tags and

rules effectively.

• Debugging and Verification: Utilize debugging tools to confirm that

tags and rules are functioning as intended.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.

• Knowledgeable in Jira and Confluence for project and task management, with familiarity in other task management tools.

• Experienced in Tag Management Platforms such as Adobe Launch and Google Tag Manager (GTM).

• Experience with data analysis system (Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics).

• Experienced with web-tag debugging and testing tools such as omnibug, fiddler and Adobe Experience Platform Debugger etc.

It's a big plus if you:

Tại Concentrix Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Concentrix

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin