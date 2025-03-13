Tuyển Market Research Dale Carnegie Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Dale Carnegie Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 69
- 71 Huỳnh Tịnh Của, phường 8, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 14 - 30 Triệu
We’re Hiring: OD Consultant!
Every individual, every organization needs Dale Carnegie at least once in their lifetime!
Join Dale Carnegie Vietnam and help businesses empower their inner power! As an Organizational Development Consultant, you’ll shape success by providing a wide range of solutions, from competency-based training, 360 engagement, corporate culture, sustainable development to 360 digital transformation that drive long-lasting values for businesses.
Your Roles:
• Build strong relationships and act as a trusted learning companion to clients.
• Diagnose organizational challenges and craft tailored OD solutions. (Junior OD can start with competency-based training solutions).
• Drive consulting and sales strategies into actions to create lasting impact.
• Inspire team with insights and innovative development approaches.
• Stay ahead of industry trends and continuously grow.
• Represent Dale Carnegie Vietnam\'s authentic and unique culture.
Why Join Us?
• Competitive Pay – Salary + performance-based bonuses.
Với Mức Lương 14 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Dale Carnegie Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dale Carnegie Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
