Tuyển Market Research Dale Carnegie Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 30 Triệu

We’re Hiring: OD Consultant!

Every individual, every organization needs Dale Carnegie at least once in their lifetime!

Join Dale Carnegie Vietnam and help businesses empower their inner power! As an Organizational Development Consultant, you’ll shape success by providing a wide range of solutions, from competency-based training, 360 engagement, corporate culture, sustainable development to 360 digital transformation that drive long-lasting values for businesses.

Your Roles:

• Build strong relationships and act as a trusted learning companion to clients.

• Diagnose organizational challenges and craft tailored OD solutions. (Junior OD can start with competency-based training solutions).

• Drive consulting and sales strategies into actions to create lasting impact.

• Inspire team with insights and innovative development approaches.

• Stay ahead of industry trends and continuously grow.

• Represent Dale Carnegie Vietnam\'s authentic and unique culture.

Why Join Us?

• Competitive Pay – Salary + performance-based bonuses.

