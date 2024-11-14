Tuyển Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 50 Cửu Long, Phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in developing and implementing social media strategies to boost the company’s online presence.
Collaborate with the marketing team to brainstorm and execute creative campaigns.
Stay updated with the latest social media trends, tools, and best practices to ensure our strategies are current and effective.
Support other marketing activities as needed, including SEO content creation
SEO content creation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Can commit to a full-time/part-time internship (at least three months).
Currently have completed university program majoring in Marketing, Communications, Business, or a related field.
Currently have completed university program
Strong understanding of social media platforms and their respective audiences.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Basic knowledge of graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite) is a plus.
Prior experience in managing social media accounts or internships in marketing and IT is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to become a full-time employee after a 3-month internship if having a good performance.
Hands-on experience in various marketing functions.
Free snack-drink
Monthly internship allowance
Working time: Monday – Friday | 9am - 6pm to some extent flexible working hours.
Friendly, professional and open working environment.
Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official language.
You will become a key member of WATA TECH as we are growing faster and bigger now
Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.
Company trip yearly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 50 Cửu Long, Phường 2, quận Tân Bình, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

