Tuyển Marketing Online Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Lô P - 4, khu công nghiệp Tràng Duệ, phường An Hòa, quân An Dương,TP Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Online Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive requests from customers and develop into samples.

• Monitor and handle problems during the sample process.

• Research trends and develop new products.

• Fulfill design-related requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from university or college with majors related to design and design software.

• Proficient in using design software: Ai, PTS…

• Have professional knowledge of design, layout, color…

• Have the spirit to learn, be creative and try hard at work.

• Hard-working, industrious, able to withstand work pressure, have team work spirit.

Tại Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp

