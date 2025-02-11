Tuyển Marketing Online Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp

Marketing Online

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Online Tại Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô P

- 4, khu công nghiệp Tràng Duệ, phường An Hòa, quân An Dương,TP Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Online Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive requests from customers and develop into samples.
• Monitor and handle problems during the sample process.
• Research trends and develop new products.
• Fulfill design-related requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from university or college with majors related to design and design software.
• Proficient in using design software: Ai, PTS…
• Have professional knowledge of design, layout, color…
• Have the spirit to learn, be creative and try hard at work.
• Hard-working, industrious, able to withstand work pressure, have team work spirit.

Tại Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp

Công Ty TNHH JCV Corp

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khu công nghiệp Tràng Duệ, Thuộc khu kinh tế Đình Vũ - Cát Hải, Xã An Hoà, Huyện An Dương, Thành phố Hải Phòng

