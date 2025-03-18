Tuyển Marketing Planner VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Production Planner to coordinate between our product development department and partner factories. This role ensures that production schedules align with business objectives, maintaining efficiency and quality throughout the supply chain. Candidates with experience in upholstery manufacturing and fluency in Chinese are highly preferred.

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Production Planner

Key Responsibilities:

Production Scheduling: Develop and manage production schedules to ensure timely order fulfillment and alignment with business goals.

Production Scheduling:

Factory Coordination: Act as the primary liaison between product development teams and partner factories to ensure clear communication and smooth workflow.

Factory Coordination:

Material Planning: Work with procurement teams to ensure the availability of necessary raw materials for production.

Material Planning:

Quality Control: Collaborate with factories to maintain high production standards, ensuring adherence to quality and design specifications.

Quality Control: