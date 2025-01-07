Tuyển Marketing Planner Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Camso Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: Số 5 VSIP II
- A, đường số 23, Khu Công Nghiệp Việt Nam – Singapore II
- A, phường Vĩnh Tân, Thành Phố Tân Uyên, Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Job Overview
- Responsible for all activities related to production planning.
2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:
- Driving the capacity of production lines to ensure the best optimization which meets Demand requirements and Plant performance
- Evaluating material supply plan and weekly demand to identify gaps in service as to develop a suitable weekly production plan
- Converting into a daily production schedule based on the best balance between the Production Plan and Customer Orders to ensure customer satisfaction and plant efficiency
- Proactively adjust/revise production plan and schedule to cope with materials shortage and overage based on principles and guidelines most effectively
- Ensure all transactions related to planning processes in SAP are performed correctly and timely
- Closely work with the Supply Planner to ensure materials availability to cover production demand and maintain inventory within the target levels and the allowed deviation against the forecast
- Determine the movement of FGs inventory (ABC analysis) to ensure the production plan of each item is in line with monthly PMS and target inventory levels
- Calculate and confirm the deviation factors of material consumptions for each quarter
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Camso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Camso Việt Nam
