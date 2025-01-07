Tuyển Marketing Planner Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Overview

- Responsible for all activities related to production planning.

2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

- Driving the capacity of production lines to ensure the best optimization which meets Demand requirements and Plant performance

- Evaluating material supply plan and weekly demand to identify gaps in service as to develop a suitable weekly production plan

- Converting into a daily production schedule based on the best balance between the Production Plan and Customer Orders to ensure customer satisfaction and plant efficiency

- Proactively adjust/revise production plan and schedule to cope with materials shortage and overage based on principles and guidelines most effectively

- Ensure all transactions related to planning processes in SAP are performed correctly and timely

- Closely work with the Supply Planner to ensure materials availability to cover production demand and maintain inventory within the target levels and the allowed deviation against the forecast

- Determine the movement of FGs inventory (ABC analysis) to ensure the production plan of each item is in line with monthly PMS and target inventory levels

- Calculate and confirm the deviation factors of material consumptions for each quarter