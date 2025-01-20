Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Are you passionate about ensuring smooth operations and maximizing efficiency?

Join LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam and optimize our state-of-the-art packing machinery. You'll play a key role in planning the Flow of Finished Goods, ensuring smooth daily operations without disrupting future plans.

*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized and kept updated on the result. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application: https://www.lego.com/en-us/careers/job/production-shopfloor-planner-9f541ba685ef1005b93270d9a9a90000

Core Responsibilities:

• Create weekly production plans for Pre-Pack and Final Pack factories, optimizing SKUs.

• Align production and shipment plans with factory schedules and KPIs.

• Monitor output to ensure adherence to production sequences.

• Adjust production plans as needed to align with the master plan in SAP.

• Ensure production feasibility, machine utilization, and manpower balance.

• Optimize the use of manpower, tools, and time to meet schedules.

• Maintain a daily shop floor presence to address production issues.