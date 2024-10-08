Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 USD

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Mức lương
Đến 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Mitec, Dương Định Nghệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD

Drive the architectural strategy for product development, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and long-term scalability. Lead the design process for new features and systems, translating high-level requirements into detailed technical specifications. Innovate and propose new feature ideas, assessing their feasibility and potential impact on the product roadmap. Develop prototypes and conduct exploratory work with emerging technologies to keep the product at the technological forefront. Maintain hands-on involvement with product development, contributing to coding, testing, and deployment to ensure architectural consistency. Collaborate with Product Management and other departments to synchronize on technical requirements and feature designs. Provide technical leadership across teams, mentor team members, and participate in company's architectural decision-making
Drive the architectural strategy for product development, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and long-term scalability.
Lead the design process for new features and systems, translating high-level requirements into detailed technical specifications.
Innovate and propose new feature ideas, assessing their feasibility and potential impact on the product roadmap.
Develop prototypes and conduct exploratory work with emerging technologies to keep the product at the technological forefront.
Maintain hands-on involvement with product development, contributing to coding, testing, and deployment to ensure architectural consistency.
Collaborate with Product Management and other departments to synchronize on technical requirements and feature designs.
Provide technical leadership across teams, mentor team members, and participate in company‘s architectural decision-making

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A minimum of 5 years' experience in software development, with a substantial portfolio demonstrating architectural and technical design expertise. A Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related technical discipline, or equivalent professional experience. Proven technical engineering experience, including the creation of structured, well-tested code in C# and other relevant technologies. Having experience working at product companies. Extensive experience with web and API development in .NET, and a solid understanding of TypeScript and JavaScript frameworks such as React or Angular. Demonstrated capability in SDK design and development, with a strong background in building scalable APIs, frameworks, and libraries for integration with various systems. A track record of technical innovation and leadership, as evidenced by previous projects, community involvement, or thought leadership such as published articles or speaking engagements at technical events. Excellent command of English with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts clearly and effectively. Must be adept at designing and implementing solutions to complex problems independently and with minimal guidance.
A minimum of 5 years‘ experience in software development, with a substantial portfolio demonstrating architectural and technical design expertise.
A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related technical discipline, or equivalent professional experience.
Proven technical engineering experience, including the creation of structured, well-tested code in C# and other relevant technologies.
Having experience working at product companies.
Extensive experience with web and API development in .NET, and a solid understanding of TypeScript and JavaScript frameworks such as React or Angular.
Demonstrated capability in SDK design and development, with a strong background in building scalable APIs, frameworks, and libraries for integration with various systems.
A track record of technical innovation and leadership, as evidenced by previous projects, community involvement, or thought leadership such as published articles or speaking engagements at technical events.
Excellent command of English with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts clearly and effectively.
Must be adept at designing and implementing solutions to complex problems independently and with minimal guidance.
Preferred/Additional Skills:
In-depth knowledge of agile software development methodologies and tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub). Demonstrable analytical skills with an ability to work abstractly and with an object-oriented design mindset. Strong problem-solving, testing, and debugging skills. Commitment to meeting deadlines and contributing to team goals. Experience in delivering software products across multiple platforms and devices. A passion for continuous personal and team improvement, and active participation in knowledge sharing within the broader technical community. An ability to collaborate effectively with geographically dispersed teams. Experience in contributing to the hiring process, such as defining job requirements, reviewing resumes, and participating in interviews.
In-depth knowledge of agile software development methodologies and tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub).
Demonstrable analytical skills with an ability to work abstractly and with an object-oriented design mindset.
Strong problem-solving, testing, and debugging skills.
Commitment to meeting deadlines and contributing to team goals.
Experience in delivering software products across multiple platforms and devices.
A passion for continuous personal and team improvement, and active participation in knowledge sharing within the broader technical community.
An ability to collaborate effectively with geographically dispersed teams.
Experience in contributing to the hiring process, such as defining job requirements, reviewing resumes, and participating in interviews.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have
Attractive salary, upto $2500 Gross Review performance according to the company‘s rules Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path Participate in internal training programs to improve skills Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ... Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: Hybrid from Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working Monday, Friday: From 8am - 5:30pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 2pm - 10pm
Attractive salary, upto $2500 Gross
$2500 Gross
Review performance according to the company‘s rules
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: Hybrid from Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working Monday, Friday: From 8am - 5:30pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 2pm - 10pm
Monday, Friday: From 8am - 5:30pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 2pm - 10pm
Monday, Friday: From 8am - 5:30pm
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 2pm - 10pm
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills Annual premium health check 13 days of annual leave per year Opportunities to obtain professional certificates
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills
Annual premium health check
13 days of annual leave per year
Opportunities to obtain professional certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà MITEC, Lô E2, Khu đô thị mới Cầu Giấy, Phường Yên Hòa, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

