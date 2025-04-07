Tuyển Product Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The key role of Organization & Methods (“O&M”) Department is to coordinate efficiency improvement projects and to standardizes and simplify operational processes.

O&M Manager will support Organization & Methods Department, CRV’s Business Unit (“BU”) and Supporting Unit (“SU”) to:

• Be the change agent: to drive any change management initiatives as agreed with management team

• Simplify SOP: support BU&SU in the design, creation, and delivery of organizational processes to manage process changes and improve operational efficiency.

• Manage efficiency projects: identify and manage projects to enhance productivity.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify and Implement Improvement Initiatives:

• Conduct full analyses of business processes, current systems and structures, workflows, records, reports, manuals, and other company documents.

• Identify areas for improvement/ automation, and quantify potential benefits (e.g., cost savings, time reduction, quality enhancement).

• Coordinate, collaborate and interview staff and management to determine final process product.

• Ensure alignment between CRV BU & SU’s processes (and business rules), and procedures.

• Continuously monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of implemented improvements.

• Identify and implement ongoing improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.