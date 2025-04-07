Tuyển Product Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Central Retail in Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 163 Phan Dang Luu Str., Ward. 1, Phu Nhuan Dist, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The key role of Organization & Methods (“O&M”) Department is to coordinate efficiency improvement projects and to standardizes and simplify operational processes.
O&M Manager will support Organization & Methods Department, CRV’s Business Unit (“BU”) and Supporting Unit (“SU”) to:
• Be the change agent: to drive any change management initiatives as agreed with management team
• Simplify SOP: support BU&SU in the design, creation, and delivery of organizational processes to manage process changes and improve operational efficiency.
• Manage efficiency projects: identify and manage projects to enhance productivity.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Identify and Implement Improvement Initiatives:
• Conduct full analyses of business processes, current systems and structures, workflows, records, reports, manuals, and other company documents.
• Identify areas for improvement/ automation, and quantify potential benefits (e.g., cost savings, time reduction, quality enhancement).
• Coordinate, collaborate and interview staff and management to determine final process product.
• Ensure alignment between CRV BU & SU’s processes (and business rules), and procedures.
• Continuously monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of implemented improvements.
• Identify and implement ongoing improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Central Retail in Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Central Retail in Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
