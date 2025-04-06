Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán quản trị Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Developping, deploying, managing and controlling the budgets efficiently.

Guiding departments on effective budget using or form (if any).

Timely warning of budget overruns, unusual/risk factors and providing the appropriate solutions.

Advising the reports on operating costs, procurement/investment, project costs or selling price policies to CFO and BOD.

Responsible for managing operating costs within the approved budget and ensuring financial efficiency.

Analyzing the budget reports (Compare actual with plan), request departments to explain if there are discrepancies.

Preparing periodic reports on budget and business performance such as: P/L, CF, Cost Analysis...

Other related tasks in case necessary/ or following CFO requirements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Work in detail and be sensitive in analyzing and processing data.

Graduated from university majoring in management accounting/finance/auditing;

Over 3 year of experience in management accounting

Good in English

Proficient in Excel, Power BI, Power Pivot or other alternative Business Intelligence tools

Having good knowledge in Banking/Fintech/FMCG is an advantage

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable Salary + Lunch allowance

Dynamic working environment, professional

13th- month salary, salary review, Tet gifts, birthdays, March 8, October 20, ...

Full insurance regime according to regulations such as social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance

Travel, team building activities, year-end party, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

