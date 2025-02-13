Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Hoya Lens Viet Nam Ltd- Quang Ngai Branch làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Hoya Lens Viet Nam Ltd- Quang Ngai Branch
- Quảng Ngãi: VSIP Quảng Ngãi, Quốc lộ 1A, Tịnh Phong, Sơn Tịnh, Quảng Ngãi, Việt Nam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*****Production Control (Production Planning)
- Responsible for organizing and executing the all the planning activities
- Make sure to maximize factory capacity and achieve sales budget
- Monitor daily production status and ensure delivery plan on time
- Develop production plan, budget and time lines in order optimize production capacity
- Ensure supply plan is well executed and handle risks and issues related to the planning and inventory
- Review production plans to identify and report potential risks to superior.
- Coordinate with other concern sections in resolving production planning and control issues
- Prepare operational schedules and coordinate manufacturing activities to ensure production and quality of products meet specifications. May develop the master schedule for production or manufacturing.
- Ensure supervised department meets daily/annual goals. Partner with Operations to achieve production goals
*****Warehouse Control
- Ensure effective materials and products stock operation, receipt of materials and supply upon requisition, products shipping preparation
- Warehouse Management in system and actual Material & Finished Goods
- Manage all aspects in warehouse operation (Profit, Productivity, Inventory, SOP Implementation, and Make Report)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hoya Lens Viet Nam Ltd- Quang Ngai Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Lens Viet Nam Ltd- Quang Ngai Branch
