Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Hoya Lens Viet Nam Ltd- Quang Ngai Branch làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*****Production Control (Production Planning)

- Responsible for organizing and executing the all the planning activities

- Make sure to maximize factory capacity and achieve sales budget

- Monitor daily production status and ensure delivery plan on time

- Develop production plan, budget and time lines in order optimize production capacity

- Ensure supply plan is well executed and handle risks and issues related to the planning and inventory

- Review production plans to identify and report potential risks to superior.

- Coordinate with other concern sections in resolving production planning and control issues

- Prepare operational schedules and coordinate manufacturing activities to ensure production and quality of products meet specifications. May develop the master schedule for production or manufacturing.

- Ensure supervised department meets daily/annual goals. Partner with Operations to achieve production goals

*****Warehouse Control

- Ensure effective materials and products stock operation, receipt of materials and supply upon requisition, products shipping preparation

- Warehouse Management in system and actual Material & Finished Goods

- Manage all aspects in warehouse operation (Profit, Productivity, Inventory, SOP Implementation, and Make Report)