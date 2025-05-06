Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Dương: Công ty TNHH Tinh Lợi 2, KCN Lai Vu, Kim Thành, Kim Thành, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Manage reception duties including answering telephone calls, handling faxes, and photocopying documents

Maintain accurate records of documents, forms, and administrative files

Operate and manage the office PA system

Coordinate and track all incoming and outgoing courier services

Welcome and assist office visitors in a professional and friendly manner

Monitor and control inventory of office supplies such as stationery and newspapers

Arrange transportation for staff and company operations (car, bus, truck, electric car), including fuel tracking and usage reports

Support other general administrative tasks as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Preferably 1 year of experience in a similar administrative or similar role

Fluent in English and Vietnamese, both written and spoken

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.)

Good understanding of general administrative practices and procedures

Strong organizational skills, with attention to detail and the ability to multitask

Friendly, professional attitude and a strong sense of responsibility

Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Receive 100% salary and participate in social insurance during the probation period;

13th-month salary;

Year-end bonus based on performance evaluation;

Training programs for soft skills and professional development;

14 days of annual leave;

Daily shuttle bus service (Hai Duong & Hai Phong);

Engaging and highly attractive job responsibilities;

Work in a dynamic, friendly, and modern environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin