Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi
- Hải Dương: Công ty TNHH Tinh Lợi 2, KCN Lai Vu, Kim Thành, Kim Thành, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Manage reception duties including answering telephone calls, handling faxes, and photocopying documents
Maintain accurate records of documents, forms, and administrative files
Operate and manage the office PA system
Coordinate and track all incoming and outgoing courier services
Welcome and assist office visitors in a professional and friendly manner
Monitor and control inventory of office supplies such as stationery and newspapers
Arrange transportation for staff and company operations (car, bus, truck, electric car), including fuel tracking and usage reports
Support other general administrative tasks as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in English and Vietnamese, both written and spoken
Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.)
Good understanding of general administrative practices and procedures
Strong organizational skills, with attention to detail and the ability to multitask
Friendly, professional attitude and a strong sense of responsibility
Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary;
Year-end bonus based on performance evaluation;
Training programs for soft skills and professional development;
14 days of annual leave;
Daily shuttle bus service (Hai Duong & Hai Phong);
Engaging and highly attractive job responsibilities;
Work in a dynamic, friendly, and modern environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI