Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Yara Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are now seeking a Sales Agronomist whose primary responsibilities include meeting volume target in assigned region, as well as conducting agronomy and marketing initiatives for the designated region.

RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Regional volume delivering

• Implement regional action plans assigned by the Regional Manager.

• Drive sales volume and revenue growth as per commercial KPIs.

• Collaborate with marketing and agronomy teams to ensure commercial excellence.

• Develop and maintain strong relationships with retailers and key farmer networks to strengthen brand presence and sales impact.

2. Agronomy in the Region

• Contribute to annual action plans for demand creation and solution selling.

• Execute pull activities aligned with company strategies, ensuring alignment with regional needs.

• Provide agronomic advice and technical support to growers and distribution partners.

• Conduct market intelligence gathering to assess farmer needs, pricing trends, and competitor activity.

• Address grower/retailer concerns related to product quality and application, ensuring issue resolution and sustained engagement.

3. Marketing in the Region

• Ensure consistent branding and visibility of Yara in the assigned region (OOH, in-store branding, digital channels, etc.).

• Work closely with the Marketing team to implement localized promotional and lead generation campaigns.

• Drive customer adoption of Yara’s digital.

• Support omni-channel marketing initiatives to expand digital reach.

• Manage and distribute marketing materials effectively to enhance product positioning.

4. Other responsibilities

• Strictly follow Yara ethics & compliance in the region. Maintain, protect, and promote the organization's culture, values, and reputation in the eyes of customers, suppliers, partners, workers, and the public.

• Proactively build DEI as part of the culture of the organization.

• Ensure Yara’s strong HESQ performance is converted into an embedded culture.