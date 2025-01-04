Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
- Hà Nội:
- VCCI building 9 Đào Duy Anh Street, Phuong Mai Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Supports with the preparation of quotations e.g. by gathering the necessary information and calculations for quotation creation.
• Supports the preparation of a 'Request for Quote' towards Commercial Sales Support.
• Gives first level support for sales-related inbound customer inquiries. Records, tracks and - if applicable - forwards (technical) customer inquiries to Field / Inside Sales or Commercial Sales Support.
• Follows up with customers (if delegated by Field / Inside Sales).
• Clarifies or forwards open issues from internal / external customers.
• Coordinates internal inquiries and acts as interface between Field / Inside Sales and other departments (operative or Service Functions, e.g. COP).
• Supports Field / Inside Sales staff with administrative tasks (e.g. SAP / office management like travel expense accounting, material orders).
• Schedules meetings with customers for field sales staff incl. travel bookings.
• Analyses data, conducts research, creations reports for the Field / Inside Sales staff; creates customer profiles.
• Creates / coordinates internal and external correspondences as requested by Field / Inside Sales staff.
• Administrative support and assistance with the preparation, follow-up and controlling of sales campaigns.
• Administrative support and assistance with the organization and conduction of trade fairs / customer events in close collaboration with the marketing department.
REQUIREMENTS:
• At least 1-2 years of experience in related area.
• Ideally first experience in Testing Inspection, Certification (TIC) or related field.
•Excellent negotiation and customer service skills
• Excellent time management and prioritization skills.
• Hands-on mentally; pronounced ability for self-organize skills.
• Good communication, strong rhetorical skills over the phone.
• Good problem solving, statistic and analytical skills.
• Good command of both spoken and written English, MS office.
• Ability to meet deadlines without supervision.
•Experience at working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment is essential and dealing with high position people.
• Being able to speak and write Chinese or Korean will be an advantage.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
