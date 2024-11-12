Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tầng 12 Tòa Nhà Tasco,Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Search and exploit potential customers in the import-export field.
Contact, consult, introduce the company's products and services to customers.
Call, send emails, meet in person to introduce products and services.Customer care.
Monitor and update information on demand, market, competitors.
Make reports, analyze the market, report business results.
Participate in marketing activities, promote the company's products and services.
Support other departments in the company when requested.
Priority: Fluent in Chinese, English and have experience working abroad.
Job application CV in English.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good communication, negotiation and persuasion skills.
Mastering sales and customer care skills.
Knowledge base in export is an advantage.
Dynamic, enthusiastic, eager to learn, highly responsible.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Extensive use of learning materials.
Tại Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Participate in training programs to improve professional skills.
Enjoy full benefits according to labor law.
Professional, dynamic and friendly working environment.
High promotion opportunities.
Performance-based bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI