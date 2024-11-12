Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam

Kinh doanh quốc tế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 12 Tòa Nhà Tasco,Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Search and exploit potential customers in the import-export field.
Contact, consult, introduce the company's products and services to customers.
Call, send emails, meet in person to introduce products and services.Customer care.
Monitor and update information on demand, market, competitors.
Make reports, analyze the market, report business results.
Participate in marketing activities, promote the company's products and services.
Support other departments in the company when requested.
Priority: Fluent in Chinese, English and have experience working abroad.
Job application CV in English.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requires 3 years or more of experience.
Good communication, negotiation and persuasion skills.
Mastering sales and customer care skills.
Knowledge base in export is an advantage.
Dynamic, enthusiastic, eager to learn, highly responsible.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Extensive use of learning materials.

Tại Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus based on ability and work efficiency.
Participate in training programs to improve professional skills.
Enjoy full benefits according to labor law.
Professional, dynamic and friendly working environment.
High promotion opportunities.
Performance-based bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, 195 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 15, Quận Bình Thạnh, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

