Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Thu mua/Mua hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu mua/Mua hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Kim Khí Thăng Long, 01 Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Look for suppliers, distributors and sources of fresh, frozen and dried products.
Make surveys of market prices to compare with prices of partners.
Negotiate contract terms, commercial agreements to bring the best benefit to the company.
Follow and evaluate the quality products and services from partners in order to ensure the stability of the goods supply.
Look for an alternate supplier if the current one does not meet the demand for Kamereo goods.
Update information of products, suppliers, meetings, and discussion with suppliers on Kamereo's data system.
Make weekly reports following company’s regulations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 1 years experience in Purchasing
Good command of English in both verbal and non-verbal is a must
Have ability to use Microsoft Office
Good communication skills in both English and Vietnamese
Have background in E-commerce/Supermarket/Grocery Shop is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive Salary
Salary review once a year in December
Working time is 9:00 - 17:30, 5 days/week
Annual Leave is 12 days/year
Provide laptop and necessary equipment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Manor 2, 91 Nguyen Huu Canh, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District.

Khu Vực

