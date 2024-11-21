Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Kim Khí Thăng Long, 01 Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Look for suppliers, distributors and sources of fresh, frozen and dried products.

Make surveys of market prices to compare with prices of partners.

Negotiate contract terms, commercial agreements to bring the best benefit to the company.

Follow and evaluate the quality products and services from partners in order to ensure the stability of the goods supply.

Look for an alternate supplier if the current one does not meet the demand for Kamereo goods.

Update information of products, suppliers, meetings, and discussion with suppliers on Kamereo's data system.

Make weekly reports following company’s regulations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 1 years experience in Purchasing

Good command of English in both verbal and non-verbal is a must

Have ability to use Microsoft Office

Good communication skills in both English and Vietnamese

Have background in E-commerce/Supermarket/Grocery Shop is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive Salary

Salary review once a year in December

Working time is 9:00 - 17:30, 5 days/week

Annual Leave is 12 days/year

Provide laptop and necessary equipment

