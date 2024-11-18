Tuyển Khai báo hải quan và kiểm dịch CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Khai báo hải quan và kiểm dịch Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 285 CMT8, Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Khai báo hải quan và kiểm dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Manage the import & export process, oversee the movement of goods between countries. - Make sure that shipments safely move through complicated global supply chains.
- The import-export manager oversees employees handle arrangements for freight shipments in with cost-effective manner and timely.
- Negotiate and handle issues with customs officials
- Make sure that project or goals met to approved budgets
- Other tasks as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Experience at least 03 years above in import-export.
- Ability to communicate and negotiate with domestic and international partners
- Have experience and good relationship with Customs, Forwarder
- Good in Chinese is a plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- SHUI according to Labor Law
- Attractive salary
- Work from Mon - Fri : 8.30AM - 5.30PM
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
