Tuyển Khai báo hải quan và kiểm dịch CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 285 CMT8, Quận 10

Khai báo hải quan và kiểm dịch

- Manage the import & export process, oversee the movement of goods between countries. - Make sure that shipments safely move through complicated global supply chains.

- The import-export manager oversees employees handle arrangements for freight shipments in with cost-effective manner and timely.

- Negotiate and handle issues with customs officials

- Make sure that project or goals met to approved budgets

- Other tasks as assigned

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Experience at least 03 years above in import-export.

- Ability to communicate and negotiate with domestic and international partners

- Have experience and good relationship with Customs, Forwarder

- Good in Chinese is a plus

Quyền Lợi

- SHUI according to Labor Law

- Attractive salary

- Work from Mon - Fri : 8.30AM - 5.30PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

