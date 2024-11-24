Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/linh kiện điện Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Kinh doanh thiết bị/linh kiện điện

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh thiết bị/linh kiện điện Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 202, 2nd floor, HITC Building, 239 Xuan Thuy Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cầu Giấy, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh thiết bị/linh kiện điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Principal Responsibilities
The role of this position involves fostering and managing relationships between internal organizations and partners. This position is instrumental in identifying potential partnership opportunities, negotiating agreements, and ensuring that collaborations are mutually beneficial and align with the organization’s strategic goals.
By serving as the main point of contact for partners, the specialist ensures smooth communication and coordination between parties. Their efforts are geared towards maximizing the value of partnerships through effective management and support, ultimately contributing to the organization’s growth and success.
Through a deep understanding of both the organization’s offerings and the partners’ needs, the Alliance Specialist plays a significant role in enhancing the organization’s market presence and achieving collaborative objectives.
Expected Responsibilities
Identify and evaluate potential new partners by analyzing market trends and competitors’ partnership strategies to ensure alignment with the company’s goals and objectives.
Develop and negotiate partnership agreements, including terms of collaboration, financial arrangements, and mutual expectations, to ensure clarity and alignment between parties.
Coordinate with internal teams, such as marketing, sales, and product development, to ensure successful integration and execution of partnership initiatives.
Organize and participate in partnership meetings, presenting proposals, progress reports, and addressing any concerns to maintain strong and productive relationships.
Implement and manage partnership programs, monitoring performance metrics and adjusting strategies as necessary to maximize effectiveness and achieve targets.
Facilitate communication between partner organizations and the company, acting as a liaison to ensure smooth collaboration and address any issues that arise.
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation of all partnership activities, agreements, and communications for legal compliance and reference.
Research and apply for partnership awards and recognitions, enhancing the company’s reputation and showcasing successful collaborations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.
Proven experience in wide range of partner (Infra, Software, application and business solutions) development or business development.
Strong negotiation and communication skills.
English fluency is mandatory, Japanese would be a plus.
Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.
Self starter, Strategic thinker with strong business acumen.
Experience in working across organizations, regionally and globally.
Ability to work independently, influence the team in a positive manner.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and CRM software.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Experience in conducting market research and analysis.
Knowledge of industry trends and best practices.
Ability to travel as needed.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.
Social insurance based on full salary.
Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.
Language allowance up to 3mil/month
Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.
Regular health check-ups.
16 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P. 202, tòa nhà HITC, 239 Xuân Thủy, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

