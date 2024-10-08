Tuyển IT phần mềm NashTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Building, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in client meetings to discuss and agree on security testing approach, estimation in new security test opportunities. Plan and perform security testing of application designs, source code and deployments, covering the web application, web service, mobile application in software development. Analyse security requirements from software development team to define the security software testing approach. Do black box and white box security testing for web and mobile applications. Follow up with the project team to verify the security risks. Mentoring and coaching the project team to review code, troubleshoot the security risks. Build up the security testing knowledge in the team. Do black box and white box security testing for web and mobile applications. To perform other tasks assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University level with bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalence. From 4 to 6+ years of working experience in software testing or IT. From 2 to 3+ years of hand-on experience in application security testing. Good English communication (written and oral). Strong knowledge of security principles, techniques, and technologies (OWASP Top 10 For Web application or Mobile application) Hand-on experience in security test for web or mobile application based on OWASP Top 10 Strong experience in the network protocols. Good knowledge and understand the programming languages. Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Experience to use the tools: ZAP, Acunitex, BurpSuite, Netsparker, N-Stalker, sqlmap, kali linux Industrial certifications holder: CISSP, CEH, SCP, GIACs, ComTIA Security+

Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13-month salary per year Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary) Flexible option bonus for good performers & retention bonus for outstanding performers Hybrid Working Model Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent) Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga... Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech

