Tuyển IT phần mềm NashTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại NashTech
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Building, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Participate in client meetings to discuss and agree on security testing approach, estimation in new security test opportunities.
Plan and perform security testing of application designs, source code and deployments, covering the web application, web service, mobile application in software development.
Analyse security requirements from software development team to define the security software testing approach.
Do black box and white box security testing for web and mobile applications.
Follow up with the project team to verify the security risks.
Mentoring and coaching the project team to review code, troubleshoot the security risks.
Build up the security testing knowledge in the team.
Do black box and white box security testing for web and mobile applications.
To perform other tasks assigned by the Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University level with bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalence.
From 4 to 6+ years of working experience in software testing or IT.
From 2 to 3+ years of hand-on experience in application security testing.
Good English communication (written and oral).
Strong knowledge of security principles, techniques, and technologies (OWASP Top 10 For Web application or Mobile application)
Hand-on experience in security test for web or mobile application based on OWASP Top 10
Strong experience in the network protocols.
Good knowledge and understand the programming languages.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience to use the tools: ZAP, Acunitex, BurpSuite, Netsparker, N-Stalker, sqlmap, kali linux
Industrial certifications holder: CISSP, CEH, SCP, GIACs, ComTIA Security+
Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13-month salary per year
Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
Flexible option bonus for good performers & retention bonus for outstanding performers
Hybrid Working Model
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.
Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent)
Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days
Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga...
Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
