Tuyển IT phần mềm NashTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NashTech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/10/2024
IT phần mềm

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Building, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tân Bình

Participate in client meetings to discuss and agree on security testing approach, estimation in new security test opportunities. Plan and perform security testing of application designs, source code and deployments, covering the web application, web service, mobile application in software development. Analyse security requirements from software development team to define the security software testing approach. Do black box and white box security testing for web and mobile applications. Follow up with the project team to verify the security risks. Mentoring and coaching the project team to review code, troubleshoot the security risks. Build up the security testing knowledge in the team. Do black box and white box security testing for web and mobile applications. To perform other tasks assigned by the Line Manager.
Participate in client meetings to discuss and agree on security testing approach, estimation in new security test opportunities.
Plan and perform security testing of application designs, source code and deployments, covering the web application, web service, mobile application in software development.
Analyse security requirements from software development team to define the security software testing approach.
Do black box and white box security testing for web and mobile applications.
Follow up with the project team to verify the security risks.
Mentoring and coaching the project team to review code, troubleshoot the security risks.
Build up the security testing knowledge in the team.
To perform other tasks assigned by the Line Manager.

University level with bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalence. From 4 to 6+ years of working experience in software testing or IT. From 2 to 3+ years of hand-on experience in application security testing. Good English communication (written and oral). Strong knowledge of security principles, techniques, and technologies (OWASP Top 10 For Web application or Mobile application) Hand-on experience in security test for web or mobile application based on OWASP Top 10 Strong experience in the network protocols. Good knowledge and understand the programming languages. Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Experience to use the tools: ZAP, Acunitex, BurpSuite, Netsparker, N-Stalker, sqlmap, kali linux Industrial certifications holder: CISSP, CEH, SCP, GIACs, ComTIA Security+
University level with bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalence.
From 4 to 6+ years of working experience in software testing or IT.
From 2 to 3+ years of hand-on experience in application security testing.
Good English communication (written and oral).
Strong knowledge of security principles, techniques, and technologies (OWASP Top 10 For Web application or Mobile application)
Hand-on experience in security test for web or mobile application based on OWASP Top 10
Strong experience in the network protocols.
Good knowledge and understand the programming languages.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience to use the tools: ZAP, Acunitex, BurpSuite, Netsparker, N-Stalker, sqlmap, kali linux
Industrial certifications holder: CISSP, CEH, SCP, GIACs, ComTIA Security+

13-month salary per year Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary) Flexible option bonus for good performers & retention bonus for outstanding performers Hybrid Working Model Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent) Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga... Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English
13-month salary per year
Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
Flexible option bonus for good performers & retention bonus for outstanding performers
Hybrid Working Model
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.
Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent)
Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days
Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga...
Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

