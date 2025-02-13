Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,200 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: KCN Ha Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Key Responsibilities:
• Develop, implement, and oversee production planning strategies to ensure smooth operations from raw material procurement to final product shipment.
• Identify and mitigate potential risks in production planning to minimize disruptions.
• Manage and optimize production schedules to meet business and customer requirements.
• Lead the production planning team and coordinate with other departments to address and resolve operational issues effectively.
• Analyze and control production costs, ensuring cost efficiency in the manufacturing process.
• Evaluate post-production costs to identify areas for improvement and cost reduction.
• Ensure compliance with company policies, industry regulations, and quality standards.

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field.
• Minimum of 7 years of experience in production management in EPE company.
• Strong risk management skills with the ability to anticipate and mitigate potential issues.
• Expertise in production scheduling and supply chain coordination.
• Proven leadership skills with the ability to lead teams and solve problems efficiently.
• Experience in cost analysis and post-production cost management.
• Strong analytical skills and proficiency in production planning software.
• Excellent communication and organizational skills.
• Fluent in English; additional language skills are a plus.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

