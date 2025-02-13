Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Mức lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nam: KCN Ha Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop, implement, and oversee production planning strategies to ensure smooth operations from raw material procurement to final product shipment.

• Identify and mitigate potential risks in production planning to minimize disruptions.

• Manage and optimize production schedules to meet business and customer requirements.

• Lead the production planning team and coordinate with other departments to address and resolve operational issues effectively.

• Analyze and control production costs, ensuring cost efficiency in the manufacturing process.

• Evaluate post-production costs to identify areas for improvement and cost reduction.

• Ensure compliance with company policies, industry regulations, and quality standards.

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field.

• Minimum of 7 years of experience in production management in EPE company.

• Strong risk management skills with the ability to anticipate and mitigate potential issues.

• Expertise in production scheduling and supply chain coordination.

• Proven leadership skills with the ability to lead teams and solve problems efficiently.

• Experience in cost analysis and post-production cost management.

• Strong analytical skills and proficiency in production planning software.

• Excellent communication and organizational skills.

• Fluent in English; additional language skills are a plus.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

