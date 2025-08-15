Tuyển Product Marketing Mainetti (Vietnam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Mainetti (Vietnam)
- Đồng Nai: Long Thành, Đồng Nai, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Mục đích/ Job purpose:
- Plans, organizes, leads and controls the production to meet Mainetti’s quality policy and objectives.
2. Trách nhiệm & Hoạt động chính/ Principal accountabilities & Key activities:
Internal:
- Implement and control the production schedule
- Determine the human resources, material resources required and manage human and material resources to meet production targets
- Make decisions about equipment use, maintenance, modification and procurement
- Work out and implement standard operating procedures for production operations, ensure that standard operating procedures are adhered
- Ensure implementation and adherence to health and safety procedures
- Monitor and follow up product quality standards; implement and enforce quality control and tracking programs to meet quality objectives; analyze production and quality control to detect and correct problems
- Determine and implement improvements to the production process
- Prepare and maintain production reports
- Monitor and review the performance of staff and organize necessary interventions for improvement
- Estimate production costs; set and manage production budgets
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mainetti (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mainetti (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
