Tuyển Product Marketing Mainetti (Vietnam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Mục đích/ Job purpose:

- Plans, organizes, leads and controls the production to meet Mainetti’s quality policy and objectives.

2. Trách nhiệm & Hoạt động chính/ Principal accountabilities & Key activities:

Internal:

- Implement and control the production schedule

- Determine the human resources, material resources required and manage human and material resources to meet production targets

- Make decisions about equipment use, maintenance, modification and procurement

- Work out and implement standard operating procedures for production operations, ensure that standard operating procedures are adhered

- Ensure implementation and adherence to health and safety procedures

- Monitor and follow up product quality standards; implement and enforce quality control and tracking programs to meet quality objectives; analyze production and quality control to detect and correct problems

- Determine and implement improvements to the production process

- Prepare and maintain production reports

- Monitor and review the performance of staff and organize necessary interventions for improvement

- Estimate production costs; set and manage production budgets