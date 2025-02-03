Tuyển Product Marketing Indochina Kajima làm việc tại Phú Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Indochina Kajima làm việc tại Phú Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Indochina Kajima
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Indochina Kajima

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Indochina Kajima

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Phú Yên: Bãi Nồm, Phú Yên, Huyện Phù Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Managing and overseeing the whole project from Schedule management, coordination and reporting, tendering and procurement, consultant appointment, defining scope of work for work packages and consultants, value engineering, budget management and reporting, change management, coordination of specialist design packages, coordination with key stakeholders’, Operator, PM team. Managing completion and handover.
Key Responsibilities
• Reviewing method statements, shop drawings and material submittals.
• Coordinating with ICK’s Construction Management Team and the Construction Management Consultancy on site.
• Daily Direct supervision of landscaping installation works on site.
• Reviewing health and viability of plantings regularly to ensure planting survives.
• Identifying issues with design and recommending measures to ensure installed landscaping meets with owner’s expectations.
• Overseeing safety, quality and schedule on site.
• Ensuring ITPs and quality plans and procedures are adhered to.
• Reviewing methods and method statements to ensure they are acceptable in terms of quality, safety and practicality.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Indochina Kajima Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Indochina Kajima

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Indochina Kajima

Indochina Kajima

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 10 – 6 Thai Van Lung – District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-phu-yen-job298932
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 244 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 233 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất