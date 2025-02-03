Tuyển Product Marketing Indochina Kajima làm việc tại Phú Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Managing and overseeing the whole project from Schedule management, coordination and reporting, tendering and procurement, consultant appointment, defining scope of work for work packages and consultants, value engineering, budget management and reporting, change management, coordination of specialist design packages, coordination with key stakeholders’, Operator, PM team. Managing completion and handover.

Key Responsibilities

• Reviewing method statements, shop drawings and material submittals.

• Coordinating with ICK’s Construction Management Team and the Construction Management Consultancy on site.

• Daily Direct supervision of landscaping installation works on site.

• Reviewing health and viability of plantings regularly to ensure planting survives.

• Identifying issues with design and recommending measures to ensure installed landscaping meets with owner’s expectations.

• Overseeing safety, quality and schedule on site.

• Ensuring ITPs and quality plans and procedures are adhered to.

• Reviewing methods and method statements to ensure they are acceptable in terms of quality, safety and practicality.