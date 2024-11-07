Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Tân Cảng, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager who can use Korean fluently and has experience in project management, especially project annotation.

Key Responsibilities:

Understand project requirements and train annotators

Lead the online and offline teams, assign tasks and control quality.

Coordinate with clients to ensure projects are delivered on time and within scope as per requirement.

Develop project plans, including timelines, milestones, and resource allocation.

Monitor project progress and performance, providing regular updates to stakeholders.

Identify and mitigate project risks and issues.

Ensure adherence to industry best practices and company standards.

Foster a collaborative and high-performance project team environment.

Conduct post-project evaluations to identify areas for improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in Korean, TOPIK 6

General understanding of the fundamentals of project management

Preferably have experience in project management, especially annotation projects

Strong understanding of project management methodologies and tools.

Excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills.

Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with annotation projects

Knowledge of quality assurance and compliance standards in the outsourcing industry.

Familiarity with data privacy regulations and best practices.

Tại Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and annual salary review

Pay full salary in two months of probation

Fully Social insurance, medical insurance & unemployment insurance according to Vietnam Labor law

13-month salary, performance bonus

Allowance: Parking Fee, Gasoline

Happy Lunch Party, Birthday Party & Year-end Party

Flexible time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft

