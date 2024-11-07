Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Biên phiên dịch

Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft

Biên phiên dịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Tân Cảng, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager who can use Korean fluently and has experience in project management, especially project annotation.
Key Responsibilities:
Understand project requirements and train annotators
Lead the online and offline teams, assign tasks and control quality.
Coordinate with clients to ensure projects are delivered on time and within scope as per requirement.
Develop project plans, including timelines, milestones, and resource allocation.
Monitor project progress and performance, providing regular updates to stakeholders.
Identify and mitigate project risks and issues.
Ensure adherence to industry best practices and company standards.
Foster a collaborative and high-performance project team environment.
Conduct post-project evaluations to identify areas for improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in Korean, TOPIK 6
General understanding of the fundamentals of project management
Preferably have experience in project management, especially annotation projects
Strong understanding of project management methodologies and tools.
Excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills.
Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with annotation projects
Knowledge of quality assurance and compliance standards in the outsourcing industry.
Familiarity with data privacy regulations and best practices.

Tại Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and annual salary review
Pay full salary in two months of probation
Fully Social insurance, medical insurance & unemployment insurance according to Vietnam Labor law
13-month salary, performance bonus
Allowance: Parking Fee, Gasoline
Happy Lunch Party, Birthday Party & Year-end Party
Flexible time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft

Công ty TNHH Kaii Soft

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 42 Giải Phóng, P.4, Q.Tân Bình

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

