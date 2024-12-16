Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/01/2025
BSS Group

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

A SOLUTION-ORIENTED TEAM PLAYER WITH A CUSTOMER-CENTRIC MIND AND TECHNICAL LEADERSHIP.
1. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Manage the relationship with clients and all stakeholders around the world.
Apply management skills and knowledge to all project phases, and contribute to making dreams into websites together with an awesome engineering team.
Manage the project estimating activities and coordinate schedule of activities related to the project
Conduct project meetings to communicate individual roles, project expectations, and ensure that all project team members have the tools and training required to perform effectively.
Monitor projects on a regular basis, evaluate progress and quality and manage issue resolution processes to ensure corrective actions are taken.
Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution
Analyze and discuss the potential risk or benefit involved in using the specified technology solution to address the project requirements.
Have an infectious can-do attitude that inspires others and encourages great performance in a fast-moving environment.

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree required, from 1 year of project management and related experience
Have good knowledge of e-commerce and technology
Fluent English and computer literacy are required
Managerial experience applying analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices
Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus
Experienced with PHP/Magento development is a plus
Own or potentially develop BSS core values FIRE: Fervor, Face the challenge, Integrity, Responsibility, Respect, Enjoy

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 35M (Review after first 2 months and every 6 months). 13th month salary based on the business performance. Personal computer is provided.
Youthful working environment (95% are 9x). Opportunities to participate in clubs: football, running, game,.... Dynamic internal culture, at BSS we respect differences, and focus on human development.
Working in one of the leading Magento companies in Vietnam which are the first to be both Select Extension Builder and Business Solution Partner of Magento. 100% International customers.
Benefiting from frequent training courses, competence tests, English, and other career skills...
Benefiting from birthday presents, seniority allowance, coverage of specialization courses fee or career certificate.
Working time: 5 days per week, 8h30 to 17h45, from Monday to Friday. Allowed 13.5 days absence per year (12 days absence according to laws and 1.5-day absence for annual company trip)
Chance to participate in team-building, picnics, summer trip, voluntary activities ... regularly organized by BSS
Convenient office at the 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th and 20th floor with scenic views. Tea, coffee and drinks are always available at the office .
Social Insurance and Health Insurance are paid by company after 2 months of working trial and others benefit according to the Labour Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

