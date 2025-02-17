Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH DV TM Thiên Hồng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH DV TM Thiên Hồng
- Bình Dương: 1130, đường Lê Chí Dân, phường Tương Bình Hiệp, thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, tỉnh Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Act as an intermediary between customers and the relevant departments of the company
- Responsible for receiving order information and resolving customer issues
- Continuously monitor, update information, and respond to customer emails
- Provide customers with information about samples and order input details
- Work based on the company's processes, guidelines, policies, and culture
- Must have the ability to adapt and handle situations flexibly to guide and satisfy customers
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in office computer skills
Foreign language: English
2 years experience in interior company
Tại Công Ty TNHH DV TM Thiên Hồng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH DV TM Thiên Hồng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI