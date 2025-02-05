Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Phòng 12

- Tầng 14, tòa nhà Cornerstone, 16 Phan Chu Trinh, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The successful candidate for Admin & Accounts Assistant will be part of the Finance team for Singapore Airlines Vietnam. In this role, you will play a vital part in maintaining our financial integrity and ensuring smooth daily operations.
Key Responsibilities:
• Accounts Payables & Receivables – Efficiently manage the processing of incoming and outgoing payments to ensure timely and accurate financial transactions.
• Data Entry Processing – Accurately input financial data into our accounting systems, maintaining a high level of attention to detail to minimize errors.
• Petty Cash Management – Handle petty cash transactions, preparing claims and ensuring compliance with company policies.
• Preparation of Purchase Quotations – Assist in obtaining and preparing purchase quotations to support internal procurement processes.
• VAT Invoice Verification – Review and verify VAT invoices to ensure compliance with regulations and accuracy before processing payments.
• Tax Matters – Assist with the declaration and reporting of Corporate Tax, License Tax, and VAT, ensuring timely submissions and compliance with tax regulations.
• General Administrative Support – Perform other relevant office duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: #1412, 14th Floor, CornerStone Building, 16 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

