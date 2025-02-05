Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Văn phòng Bán vé Hãng Hàng không Singapore tại Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The successful candidate for Admin & Accounts Assistant will be part of the Finance team for Singapore Airlines Vietnam. In this role, you will play a vital part in maintaining our financial integrity and ensuring smooth daily operations.

Key Responsibilities:

• Accounts Payables & Receivables – Efficiently manage the processing of incoming and outgoing payments to ensure timely and accurate financial transactions.

• Data Entry Processing – Accurately input financial data into our accounting systems, maintaining a high level of attention to detail to minimize errors.

• Petty Cash Management – Handle petty cash transactions, preparing claims and ensuring compliance with company policies.

• Preparation of Purchase Quotations – Assist in obtaining and preparing purchase quotations to support internal procurement processes.

• VAT Invoice Verification – Review and verify VAT invoices to ensure compliance with regulations and accuracy before processing payments.

• Tax Matters – Assist with the declaration and reporting of Corporate Tax, License Tax, and VAT, ensuring timely submissions and compliance with tax regulations.

• General Administrative Support – Perform other relevant office duties as assigned.