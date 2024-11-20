Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Why we’re looking for you

We are seeking an experienced Account Executive who can connect with our customers worldwide, guiding them through a seamless onboarding experience. In this role, you’ll be responsible for ensuring new customers get off to a great start with our product, while also helping them see the value in transitioning from a free plan to a paid subscription. Your expertise in IT Sales Support will be key to our growth and to building strong, lasting relationships with our clients.

You’ll do

Research and identify potential clients within the Shopify ecosystem.

Assist with lead generation efforts by reaching out via email or phone, following up on warm leads.

Participate in product demonstrations or presentations to potential customers

Lead negotiations with customers regarding pricing, terms, and conditions of sale.

Take ownership of the onboarding process for new customers, offering personalized support and training.

Troubleshoot onboarding challenges and escalate issues to technical teams when necessary.

Build relationships with new customers by following up regularly to ensure satisfaction.

Identify opportunities for upselling or cross-selling additional products or features to existing customers.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You Have...

Minimum 2+ years’ experience with Account Executive/ Sales Executive/ Customer Success Executive (experience in technology/ e-commerce is an advantage).

In-depth understanding of Shopify's platform, the page builder product, including its features, benefits, and use cases.

English/Chinese: Advanced level (Effective written communication skills)

Excellent English skills, especially in speaking and writing (English level should be equivalent to IELTS 6.5/TOEIC 850 and up)

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to develop relationships with all personality types, ensure long-term customer satisfaction and retention.

You’re curious and have a natural ability to “zoom-out” of a problem, in order to ask the right questions.

Familiarity with sales strategies, CRM systems, and negotiation techniques.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer...

Salary range: Negotiate

Performance review: 2 times per year.

Yearly Salary Package: 13th-month salary bonus + Performance bonus: up to 3 months.

12 remote working days/ year.

12 annual leaves/ year.

Bonus on birthday, 30/4 & 1/5, 2/9.

Annual team building: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as soccer club, swimming club, cycling club...

Social insurance & Health insurance for team members.

Annual Health Checkup at the top clinic in Vietnam.

Opportunities to boost your career to a higher level: Become Top Product Developers, delight thousands of users and experts from all different countries.

Training: Management Training, Product/ Tech Talk

Treatment: weekly shoulder massage treatment, monthly team bonding, annual company trip.

Why you’ll love working here

Learn product-thinking and customer-centric mindset.

Collaborative and Passionate Colleague.

Professional and Creative Office View.

Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.

Ability to work as a member of a full process of product development. Even working with the CEO on new ideas. Learn and grow with a talented team. We want to develop and grow a strong product development team with expertise and skills we can be proud of through different products and battles.

Morning: 8:00 am -12:00 pm (check in from 8:00 am to 8:45 am)

Afternoon: 1:00 pm - 5:45 pm (check out from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

