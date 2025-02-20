Tuyển Sales Manager Maxeff International Freight Service làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Basic Information

Our company is newly established in Vietnam, with its parent company in China. We are a leading international logistics provider for Chinese state-owned enterprises and large national projects, specializing in industries such as aerospace manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, offshore engineering, and heavy cargo transport. In recent years, we have successfully digitized traditional logistics and freight forwarding through proprietary software and systems, earning a strong reputation in China. As supply chains shift globally, we are expanding into the Vietnamese market.

Job Description:

We are seeking an experienced Logistics Sales Manager to join our team in Hanoi. The ideal candidate will possess strong international logistics knowledge, have connections with local logistics suppliers in Vietnam, and demonstrate a proven ability to develop and manage customer accounts.

Key Responsibilities:

• Leverage a solid foundation in international logistics, including air, sea, land, and project logistics operations.

• Build and maintain relationships with local logistics suppliers in Vietnam, such as shipping lines, airlines, trucking companies, warehouses, and customs brokers.