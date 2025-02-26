Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,500 - 4,000 USD

To support the growth and long-term success of Navigos Search’s partner, we are seeking a highly motivated, results-driven Business Development Manager with a strong background in sales and logistics. In this pivotal role, you will be instrumental in expanding the freehand customer portfolio within a designated geographical area by actively promoting and selling the company’s standard products and services.



You will be responsible for identifying, pursuing, and cultivating business opportunities while fostering strong client relationships to enhance customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth. This role requires a strategic mindset, excellent communication skills, and the ability to excel in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.



Key Responsibilities

Customer Engagement & Business Development

• Develop and expand a personal customer portfolio in alignment with business objectives.

• Actively seek out new business opportunities through market research, networking, and direct engagement.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs and offering tailored logistics solutions.

• Represent the company in a professional manner, upholding our company values and ethics.

Sales Strategy & Execution

• Define and implement sales strategies to achieve growth targets.

• Set clear sales objectives and develop action plans to meet or exceed them.

• Promote the company’s standard products and services to maximize market penetration.

• Continuously analyze market trends and competitors to adapt sales approaches.

Performance Monitoring & Reporting

• Track and report on sales performance, ensuring alignment with company goals.

• Provide accurate sales forecasts and contribute to strategic planning.

• Collaborate with internal teams, including operations, finance, and marketing, to enhance service delivery.

• Support the finance team by ensuring timely and accurate sales data submission.

Continuous Improvement & Market Adaptation

• Monitor customer service levels and identify areas for enhancement.

• Work closely with internal teams to optimize performance and service efficiency.

• Stay informed of industry developments and adjust business strategies accordingly.