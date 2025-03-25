Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview:

- Be in charge Chief Accountant of Can Tho Branch

- Highlight key matters, issues, risk for attention to HOD. Assists HOD in problem solving and gives recommendations on process improvement.

- Manage accounts receivables to ensure timely and accurate recording, collection, reconciliation and reporting of accounts receivable.

- Ensure that monthly management accounts / Financial Statement inclusive the actual Balance Sheet/Profit & Loss/Cash Flow (Direct)/ / Reconcile VAT / Balance Sheet Accounts are properly prepared in accordance with VAS and IFRS (If any) & updated monthly, group report and submitted on a timely basis.

Responsibility:

- Provide leadership, direction and management of accounting team. Advise & supervise team members for any issues for processing of accounting standard.

- Ensure AR collection is accurate & oversee the debtors aging ensure debt are collect on time as well as correctness and completeness of AP payments.