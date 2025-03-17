Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Ha Noi, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Overview:
The Area Manager is responsible for the development and implementation of nationally aligned strategic business plans supporting Kimberly-Clark Professional’s expansion into the workplace, industrial and healthcare categories.
Responsibilities:
• Achieve sales target and ensure resources and efforts are organized effectively
• Conduct activities and selling programs in the allocated area to achieve maximum potential sales through distributors within budget
• Provide training to distributor’s salesforce to ensure their understanding on products’ features
• Introduce new products to marketplace according to marketing plan ensuring Kimberly-Clark Professional products are promoted, pushed and sold to enhance the competitive advantage
• Monitor distributor’s activities and conduct the basic distributor’s performance review and plan
• Contact all major end users in the allocated area on a regular basis to ensure maximum penetration of Kimberly-Clark Professional products with a good relationship
• Introduce promotions to end users in a creative way to ensure maximum sales during the promotion period as well as control the promotion spending within the budget
• Maintain accurate records of end users and distributors in a systematic way. Submit complete sales and activity report to the Business Development Manager in a provided format and in a timely manner.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI