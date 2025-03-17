Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:

The Area Manager is responsible for the development and implementation of nationally aligned strategic business plans supporting Kimberly-Clark Professional’s expansion into the workplace, industrial and healthcare categories.

Responsibilities:

• Achieve sales target and ensure resources and efforts are organized effectively

• Conduct activities and selling programs in the allocated area to achieve maximum potential sales through distributors within budget

• Provide training to distributor’s salesforce to ensure their understanding on products’ features

• Introduce new products to marketplace according to marketing plan ensuring Kimberly-Clark Professional products are promoted, pushed and sold to enhance the competitive advantage

• Monitor distributor’s activities and conduct the basic distributor’s performance review and plan

• Contact all major end users in the allocated area on a regular basis to ensure maximum penetration of Kimberly-Clark Professional products with a good relationship

• Introduce promotions to end users in a creative way to ensure maximum sales during the promotion period as well as control the promotion spending within the budget

• Maintain accurate records of end users and distributors in a systematic way. Submit complete sales and activity report to the Business Development Manager in a provided format and in a timely manner.