Tuyển Sales Manager AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AkzoNobel Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Center, Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:
The purpose of this role is to ensure that adequate resources and capability (people and processes) reside within the business equipped to develop and deliver the related segment/sector sales (current customers and new prospects) across the allocated region in line with business strategy and the overall segment’s profitability related targets.
Key accountabilities:
• Effectively engage, develop and lead own sales management team
• Roll-out segment sales programs (including sales process-related knowledge and tools) and implement corporate projects such as CRM and IBP.
• Develop and execute sales strategies in the marketplace and deliver expected top and bottom line results for the segment in the allocated region.
• Plan, monitor and periodically report on execution of major sales activities conducted with regard to indirect and direct sales channel.
• Identify significant business opportunities, pinpoint existing and/or potential problem areas and assist field force where appropriate.
• Provide demand forecast for regional segment sales plans in line with the business IBP processes.
• Drive Continuous Improvement across the organization to generate value to customers – Service, capability, efficiency and productivity

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AkzoNobel Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Vincom Dong Khoi, 72 Le Thanh Ton St, District 1, HCMC

