Tuyển Sales Manager AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Center, Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Job Purpose:
The purpose of this role is to ensure that adequate resources and capability (people and processes) reside within the business equipped to develop and deliver the related segment/sector sales (current customers and new prospects) across the allocated region in line with business strategy and the overall segment’s profitability related targets.
Key accountabilities:
• Effectively engage, develop and lead own sales management team
• Roll-out segment sales programs (including sales process-related knowledge and tools) and implement corporate projects such as CRM and IBP.
• Develop and execute sales strategies in the marketplace and deliver expected top and bottom line results for the segment in the allocated region.
• Plan, monitor and periodically report on execution of major sales activities conducted with regard to indirect and direct sales channel.
• Identify significant business opportunities, pinpoint existing and/or potential problem areas and assist field force where appropriate.
• Provide demand forecast for regional segment sales plans in line with the business IBP processes.
• Drive Continuous Improvement across the organization to generate value to customers – Service, capability, efficiency and productivity
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
