Tuyển Sales Manager NashTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Senior Presales Manager is responsible for managing and leading all potential business opportunities assigned by Sales team through the complete sales cycle by providing exceptional sales and technical consultation services with a genuine passion for technical sales and consultation in software development services. This role is also responsible for bridging between onshore sales/presales team and offshore bid teams in Vietnam. The candidate works directly with NashTech team and reports to the Head of Presales in Vietnam on all matters related to presales and bid support. Depending on case, the Senior Presales Manager may or may not play bid owner role. Either case, he/she is accountable for the final bid outcome and quality of the bid deliverables via effective reviewing, validating, challenging and approval.

Job Descriptions:

- Support the initial sales function engaging with both prospective and existing clients in determining new requirements, architecting solutions, collating proposals, and providing initial support to engagement managers.

- Manage and look after presales activities in the allocated market, act as the coordinator to allocate resources, do planning and communicate the realistic timeline back to the onshore team, manage progress, risks and issues to ensure the bid team provide the output as expected and committed.

- Ensure bid team understand the business objectives and context whether the solution will fit into the full picture and ensure self-understanding of the core requirements.