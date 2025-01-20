Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 650 Triệu

Job Description: We are seeking a highly motivated and organized Marketing Specialist to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will excel in managing relationships with marketing agencies and vendors, ensuring smooth collaboration and effective project execution. While expertise in video editing and graphic design is a plus, the primary focus of this role is on strategic marketing partnership management and digital presence enhancement. The ideal candidate will bring a modern mindset to the role, staying ahead of trends and employing innovative strategies to achieve marketing success.

Job Description

Responsibilities:

1. Marketing Relationship Management:

- Build and maintain strong relationships with marketing agencies, vendors, and external partners.

- Coordinate and oversee projects with external partners to ensure alignment with brand goals and timely delivery.

- Monitor the quality and effectiveness of agency and vendor outputs, providing feedback and ensuring standards are met.

- Manage contracts, budgets, and timelines associated with external partnerships.

2. Collaboration with Agencies for Creative Materials:

- Work with agencies to produce high-quality machine videos, graphics, and catalogues.

- Ensure all creative content aligns with brand guidelines and marketing objectives.