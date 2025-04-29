Tuyển Sales Marketing ODM Group Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The ODM Group is a leading Promotional Products Marketing Agency founded in 2003. With offices in Hong Kong, China, and Vietnam, we help brands around the world develop innovative promotional products and creative marketing solutions — from initial concept design to final delivery.

At ODM, we value creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Our multicultural team works closely with clients in industries ranging from FMCG to tech, providing a dynamic, fast-paced, and rewarding environment.

We believe in nurturing talent, encouraging personal growth, and celebrating success as a team. If you’re looking to build your career in an international, innovation-driven company, join us!

ROLE OVERVIEW

Are you passionate about client success and building long-term business relationships? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, international environment? We are looking for a driven, energetic Sales Account Associate to join our dynamic team in Vietnam.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1/ Client Management & Business Development:

• Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with both international and local key clients, serving as the primary point of contact for all sales-related inquiries and needs.